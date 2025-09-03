Sports

Quarterfinal Thrillers Set Stage for Semi-Finals in CRPF Football Cup 

Umer Heir FC & JK Academy Eidgah advance to join Hamdania FC, Ganderbal United in the semi-finals

RK News
RK News
3 Min Read
Follow us on

 

 

Srinagar, Sep 2: The second Edition CRPF Football Cup 2025 continues to captivate fans at the Synthetic Football Turf, TRC Srinagar, with the conclusion of two dynamic quarterfinal matches Tuesday.

Teams showcased stellar talent and determination as the tournament advances towards the semi-finals. The seven-day knockout tournament, held under CRPF’s Civic Action Programme in association with the J&K Sports Council, features 16 teams drawn from Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal, providing a vibrant platform for local U-23 talent to shine. 

Quarterfinal 1: Umer Heir FC vs Syed Stars FC (box)

Final Score: Umer Heir FC 2 – 2 Syed Stars FC

Umer Heir FC and Syed Stars demonstrated control and precision, netting two decisive goals each while maintaining a strong defence throughout the match. After an intense 2–2 draw, Umer Heir clinched victory in the penalty shootout, scoring 4–2 against Syed Stars. Mehran of Umer Heir was named Player of the Match for his outstanding goalkeeping. The victory secures Umer Heir FC’s spot in the semi-finals, with standout efforts from their forwards and a solid performance by their goalkeeper drawing praise.

Quarterfinal 2: JK Academy Eidgah vs Kings FC (box 2)

Final Score: JK Academy Eidgah 3 – 1 Kings FC

JK Academy Eidgah dominated possession and displayed attacking flair, scoring three impressive goals while absorbing pressure from Kings FC. Kings FC managed to convert a single opportunity but struggled against JK Academy Eidgah’s relentless pace. Young Yasir was named Player of the Match for his exceptional performance.

Tournament Update:

With these results, Umer Heir FC and JK Academy Eidgah join Hamdania FC and Ganderbal United FC as semi-finalists. The semi-final match-ups on 3 September at Synthetic Football Turf, TRC Srinagar, promise exciting football as local talent continues to shine in Kashmir’s premier sporting event. The tournament has already witnessed standout individual performances, with cash prizes for Player of the Match and a doubling of overall prize money this year, demonstrating CRPF’s commitment to supporting grassroots sport and youth development in Kashmir.

 

DYSS’s Refresher Course: Eminent Physical Educationist Rajesh Dhar Delivers Guest Lecture
JK team excels in Senior Fencing National Championship
India stays unbeaten to successfully defend U19 T20 World Cup with emphatic win over South Africa
DC Bandipora congratulates ‘Mr Kashmir-2023’
LG inaugurates 5th edition of Kashmiri Pandit Premier League
Share This Article
Previous Article The Quest for Knowledge
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

The Quest for Knowledge
Viewpoint
Different Forms of Lung Cancer Affecting Non-Smokers
Viewpoint
India at the Crossroads: Tariffs, Alliances, and the Test of Strategic Autonomy
Viewpoint
Mini Hydel, Major Promise: Small Hydro holds Big Answers for J&K’s Energy Sector
Opinion