Quarterfinal Thrillers Set Stage for Semi-Finals in CRPF Football Cup 

Srinagar, Sep 2: The second Edition CRPF Football Cup 2025 continues to captivate fans at the Synthetic Football Turf, TRC Srinagar, with the conclusion of two dynamic quarterfinal matches Tuesday.

Teams showcased stellar talent and determination as the tournament advances towards the semi-finals. The seven-day knockout tournament, held under CRPF’s Civic Action Programme in association with the J&K Sports Council, features 16 teams drawn from Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal, providing a vibrant platform for local U-23 talent to shine.

Quarterfinal 1: Umer Heir FC vs Syed Stars FC (box)

Final Score: Umer Heir FC 2 – 2 Syed Stars FC

Umer Heir FC and Syed Stars demonstrated control and precision, netting two decisive goals each while maintaining a strong defence throughout the match. After an intense 2–2 draw, Umer Heir clinched victory in the penalty shootout, scoring 4–2 against Syed Stars. Mehran of Umer Heir was named Player of the Match for his outstanding goalkeeping. The victory secures Umer Heir FC’s spot in the semi-finals, with standout efforts from their forwards and a solid performance by their goalkeeper drawing praise.

Quarterfinal 2: JK Academy Eidgah vs Kings FC (box 2)

Final Score: JK Academy Eidgah 3 – 1 Kings FC

JK Academy Eidgah dominated possession and displayed attacking flair, scoring three impressive goals while absorbing pressure from Kings FC. Kings FC managed to convert a single opportunity but struggled against JK Academy Eidgah’s relentless pace. Young Yasir was named Player of the Match for his exceptional performance.

Tournament Update:

With these results, Umer Heir FC and JK Academy Eidgah join Hamdania FC and Ganderbal United FC as semi-finalists. The semi-final match-ups on 3 September at Synthetic Football Turf, TRC Srinagar, promise exciting football as local talent continues to shine in Kashmir’s premier sporting event. The tournament has already witnessed standout individual performances, with cash prizes for Player of the Match and a doubling of overall prize money this year, demonstrating CRPF’s commitment to supporting grassroots sport and youth development in Kashmir.