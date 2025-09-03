Qamarwari residents fear accidents as reckless driving puts pedestrians at risk

Follow us on

M Haziq Pandit

Srinagar, Sep 2: Residents of the Qamarwari area in Srinagar have raised concerns over the increasing safety risks on the road near Masjid Anjum, which they say has become a ‘growing death trap’. The road, once a quiet residential stretch, has now turned into a high-speed corridor, with vehicles racing through at alarming speeds, putting pedestrians especially the elderly and children at constant risk of accidents.

According to the locals, the road, which connects the interiors of Qamarwari to the main junction, has witnessed a sharp rise in vehicular traffic over the past few years. Despite this surge, residents allege that authorities have taken no concrete measures to regulate traffic or ensure pedestrian safety.

They say the absence of traffic-calming measures such as speed breakers, barricades, or traffic personnel has encouraged reckless driving. Heavy trucks, buses, and private cars frequently speed through the area, making commuting dangerous for both residents and passersby.

“The situation has worsened over the years. Every morning and evening, this road feels like a race track,” said Shabir Lone, a resident. “As a daily commuter, crossing it has become a constant worry.”

“I have witnessed at least three minor accidents just in the past month,” said Sameer Malik, a local resident. “Speed breakers or barricades could have easily prevented this, but authorities have done nothing despite repeated appeals. It feels like our lives don’t matter.”

The situation becomes particularly risky during prayer times at Masjid Anjum, when large numbers of devotees cross the road to attend prayers. “Residents, including the elderly and children, are forced to navigate through fast-moving vehicles,” said Parvaiz Baba, a local. “The risk grows in the evenings, when heavy traffic and poor visibility make crossing the road a daily gamble.” Adding to the concern, the road is also situated near a government school, putting children at risk. Parents say they live in constant anxiety until their children return safely. “I worry every time my son walks along that road,” said Shafiya Zargar. “Vehicles speed recklessly, and it feels like we are waiting for an accident to happen.”

In response to these concerns, a senior official at Srinagar Traffic Police, requesting anonymity, said the issue has been noted and measures will be taken to improve safety on the stretch. “We will deploy additional traffic personnel and ensure regular monitoring of vehicles,” the officer said. He added that public cooperation is also important. “Residents are urged to follow traffic rules and help us identify particularly dangerous spots. Our goal is to prevent accidents and make the road safer for pedestrians.” Residents, meanwhile, continue to navigate the dangerous stretch with caution, hoping that authorities act before a major accident occurs. Until then, the daily commute along Masjid Anjum Road remains a test of patience and survival for Qamarwari locals.