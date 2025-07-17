BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

PWD promotes 20 AEEs as Incharge Executive Engineers

Dy CM congratulates promotees, hopes for greater efficiency, accountability in department

RK Online Desk
In a significant administrative development, the Public Works (R&B) Department today ordered placement of 20 Assistant Executive Engineers and Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (Mechanical) as Incharge Executive Engineers.

This long-pending placement has been made after considerable delay and was expedited due to the personal intervention of Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, who has been consistently advocating for timely career progression and addressing stagnation in the department.

Congratulating the promotees, the Deputy Chief Minister said that this move is expected to streamline the departmental functioning and bring greater efficiency and accountability in the mechanical engineering wing of the PWD (R&B).

He expressed confidence that the elevated officers will contribute effectively in their new roles and uphold the spirit of service delivery and infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Engineering fraternity extends heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and special thanks to Deputy Chief Minister, who is also PWD (R&B) Minister for their continued efforts in strengthening the engineering cadre.

