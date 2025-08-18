Putin shares insights with PM Modi on Trump meeting, India reiterates call for peaceful resolution

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared his insights about the recent meeting in Alaska with US President Donald Trump over the Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi said India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard.

He thanked the Russian President for the phone call and for sharing his perspective on the Alaska meeting.

“Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

India had welcomed the US-Russia Summit meeting and appreciated the progress made.

“India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable,” MEA spokesperson had said in a statement on July 16.

“India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine,” the statement added.

While the Summit meeting was anticipated to take about seven hours, it wrapped up in less than three. Trump and Putin addressed a gathering of journalists after the talks with relatively brief pre-prepared statements. Neither leader took any questions, according to Al Jazeera.

Putin said his country is committed to ending the war, but the conflict’s “primary causes” must be eliminated for an agreement to be long-lasting.

Putin also warned Ukraine and the European Union against throwing a “wrench in the works” and cautioned against attempts to use “backroom dealings to conduct provocations to torpedo the nascent progress,” as per Al Jazeera.

Trump praised the “extremely productive meeting”, in which he said “many points were agreed to”. He said there is a “very good chance of getting there” – referring to a ceasefire – but conceded that there remain sticking points with Moscow, including at least one “significant” one.

He cautioned that it’s “ultimately up to them” – referring to Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” he said. (ANI)