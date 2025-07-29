BreakingWorld

Putin offers help in talks on Iran’s nuclear program during call with Netanyahu

ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Moscow is ready to help find a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Monday.

The Kremlin said Putin made the offer during a phone call with Netanyahu amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel.

“In light of the recent escalation in the Iranian-Israeli confrontation, Russia has expressed its readiness to assist in every possible way to facilitate a diplomatic solution concerning Iran’s nuclear program,” the Kremlin press service said in a statement, as per TASS.

The phone conversation between Putin and Netanyahu comes weeks after a brief military conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States in June, which raised global concerns over regional stability.

Israel has long opposed Iran’s nuclear activities, even when claimed to be for civilian purposes. It believes that Tehran could use the technology to develop nuclear weapons, a concern shared by the United States.

On June 13, Israel launched a military operation targeting Iranian assets. Iran responded with retaliatory strikes. Nine days later, the United States entered the conflict and reportedly attacked three Iranian nuclear sites, TASS said.

By June 24, all three countries agreed to a ceasefire, but tensions remain high.

The Kremlin said Moscow supports diplomatic negotiations and views dialogue as the only way to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme. (ANI)

