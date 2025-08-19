Putin briefs PM Modi on Trump talks in Alaska

JAMMU, AUG 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call on Monday from the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, who shared his assessment of a recent meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump in Alaska last week.

In a statement issued here today, while thanking President Putin, Prime Minister underlined India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the Ukraine conflict, while also discussing bilateral ties with the Russian leader. He reiterated that India supports all efforts in this regard.

“Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” Modi posted on X.

During the conversation, Putin shared his assessment of his talks with Trump in Alaska last week. The two leaders also touched on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation “with a view to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.”

The Prime Minister and his Russian counterpart, President Putin agreed to remain in close touch following the conversation.