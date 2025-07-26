Pune NGO Lights Up Lives in Kashmir: A Unique Tribute on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kupwara, July 26: While the nation celebrated the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas in various ways, the Pune-based NGO Aseem Foundation marked the occasion with a unique tribute—honoring the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the 1999 Kargil War by empowering future generations.

Rather than participating in conventional flag rallies or cultural programs, this Pune Based NGO focused on providing essential support to communities, particularly those nurturing young dreams of serving the nation as IAS or IPS officers, joining the armed forces, or becoming responsible citizens.

In a heartfelt initiative, Aseem Foundation, in collaboration with the Indian Army, brought solar electricity to the border village of Jaba in Kupwara district. This effort illuminated not just homes but also hopes, spreading smiles among border villagers on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Speaking to the media, Sarang Gosavi, President of Aseem Foundation, said, “Today, as we commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, we honor our heroes by contributing to the future of our people—especially our children—who aspire to lead the nation. Aligned with this vision, we have inaugurated a solar electrification project alongside the Indian Army.”

The project, named “Project Ashutosh”, pays tribute to Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terrorist operation in Handwara, Kupwara, on May 2, 2020. Mrs. Pallavi Sharma, the brave wife of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, inaugurated the initiative on this solemn occasion.

Gosavi reiterated Aseem Foundation’s commitment to grassroots development in Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring large-scale community welfare. Over the years, the foundation’s initiatives have earned widespread recognition for their transformative impact.

In a significant stride toward inclusive progress, Aseem Foundation has electrified multiple remote villages across Kashmir—from the Tangdhar sector and Gurez Valley to Uri and Boniyar—bringing light and opportunity to underserved regions.

Notably, On Friday Aseem Foundation In-collaboration with Indian Army inaugurated Chinar Yuva centre at Dangiwacha Rafiabad also.