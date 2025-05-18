Pulwama witnesses 99% conversion rate of local cattle to high-yield crossbreeds

Pulwama, May 17: South Kashmir’s Pulwama district has emerged as a success story in livestock development, with officials reporting a remarkable 99% conversion rate of local cattle breeds into high milk-yielding crossbreeds such as Jersey and Holstein Friesian.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Dr. Malik Feroz Ahmad, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer (CAHO) Pulwama, said the initiative has significantly enhanced the district’s milk production capacity. “We mostly have Jersey and Holstein crossbred cows in Pulwama now. This transformation has tremendously boosted milk output,” he said.

According to official data, Pulwama has a total cattle population of approximately 95,484, out of which around 56,270 are milk-yielding cows. The district currently produces around 7.47 lakh litres of milk daily, a figure reflecting the success of the breed conversion and modern dairy practices.

Of this daily production, around 3.5 lakh litres are consumed by the local population, while 1.5 lakh litres are supplied to various milk processing companies. The remaining 2.5 lakh litres are transported to different areas of Srinagar city.

While the majority of the cattle population now comprises crossbreeds, around 300 local breed cows continue to be reared in the upper reaches of Tral and Sangerwani.

The district also witnessed the establishment of 180 new dairy units comprising 360 cattle in the past year alone. Infrastructural support has been strengthened with the approval of 7 milk vans, 4 milk machines, 7 satellite heifer units, a silage making unit, and 6 Automatic Milk Collection Centres (AMCs) under various government schemes.

Furthermore, the department disbursed a total of Rs 1,33,76,561 among Pashu Sakhis—community animal health workers—for milk recording and ration balancing efforts, further contributing to efficient dairy management.

Officials said that Pulwama, the largest contributor to processed milk in Kashmir and having highest per capita milk production, is expected to consolidate its dominance in the dairy sector as new processing facilities are likely to be established in the district.