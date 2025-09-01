Pulwama Trades Gunfire for Cheers as Cricket League Heralds New Era

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 31: Pulwama district of South Kashmir, once infamous as the epicentre of terrorism in Kashmir, is now making headlines for very different reasons. The district that shook the nation in 2019, when a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel, has turned into a hub of sporting activity.The sounds of gunfire and protest slogans that once defined its nights have been replaced with floodlights, commentary and the roar of cheering crowds. The shift became visible this August with the launch of the Royal Premier League Pulwama, Kashmir’s first-ever day–night T20 cricket tournament. Organised at the Pulwama District Stadium, the event has drawn unprecedented interest. More than one lakh people attended the opening ceremony — a sight unthinkable just a few years ago, when Pulwama’s streets emptied after dark.The league features 12 teams, bringing together players from across Jammu and Kashmir as well as other states of India. For many, this inclusivity reflects not just sporting ambition but also a spirit of integration and optimism. Central to this transformation has been the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, which has extended strong support to the event. From setting up facilities to ensuring professional-level organisation with turf pitches, floodlights, commentary and substantial prize money, the Council has helped give the league a national-level flavour. “All the initiatives in sports you take — be it a stadium, a ball, or a bat — will be supported by the J&K Sports Council and administration. In return, we only seek discipline and dedication from the youth,” said Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, while assuring continued support for such events. For Pulwama’s youngsters, the backing has been transformative. Local cricketer Sajad Ahmad described the tournament as a proud moment. “Pulwama finally has proper turf after a long wait. It’s the first time a day-and-night league has been held here, and it feels like a new beginning for us,” he said.The event also won political support. Local MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para of the PDP called the tournament a fresh start for the district. “This is the beginning of a new innings for the youth of Kashmir, especially Pulwama. It’s a great start, and we hope this energy spreads to every part of Kashmir,” he said. The tournament, backed with a huge prize for the Player of the Series, has been organised with a professional touch that has surprised even the locals. The excitement has spilled beyond cricket, with young people now showing interest in other sports and cultural activities. Under the Khelo India programme, Pulwama’s athletes recently joined events at Dal Lake, with over 150 participants taking part.The buzz around cricket, however, remains unmatched. Families gather under floodlights, young children cheer for their favourites, and a stadium once silent after dusk has become the district’s pride. Pulwama’s journey from being a symbol of conflict to a stage for cricket represents more than just a change of image. For its youth, it is a chance to dream differently, and for Kashmir, it marks a powerful reminder that hope can grow even in places once defined by unrest.