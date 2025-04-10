Pulwama ‘Kidnapping’ turns out to be hoax by Schoolgirls avoiding class

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that two schoolgirls in J&K’s Pulwama alleged an abduction bid to bunk classes before coming clean on the incident, police said on Thursday

In a statement issued here, A spokesperson said, “On 07-04-2025 Police Station Pulwama received a written compliant from one person namely Bilal Ahmad Ganaie S/O Ghulam Nabi Ganai R/O Ratnipora Pulwama against an unknown Alto driver vehicle No. JK01AB-2069 to the effect that at about 0930 hrs his daughter (name withheld) and her classmate (name withheld) aged 10yrs who were going to their school, while on way, the said unknown alto driver had forcibly got them into the car and tried to kidnap both the minor girls.

“Upon this complaint CASE FIR NO. 91/2025 U/S 137(2) BNS OF POLICE STATION PULWAMA was registered and investigation set into motion.

During the course of investigation the statements of parents and minor girls were recorded by CWC and before court where they stated that no one had kidnapped them and they went to Nadoo from Ratnipora by foot”, he said.

“Cctv Footages of the area were also collected which clearly indicated that neither any vehicle had forcibly picked them up nor they were kidnapped, they gave statements to avoid to go to school and the same was then corroborated by their parents.”