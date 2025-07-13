Pulwama hosts Mehfil-e-Mushaira celebrating literary heritage

Pulwama, Jul 12: Department of Information & Public Relations Pulwama, in collaboration with the District Cultural Society Pulwama, on Saturday organised a Mehfil-e-Mushaira here, celebrating the district’s vibrant literary culture.The programme was presided over by GM Dilshad, General Secretary of the District Cultural Society, while the introductory and welcome address was delivered by Shamas Siddique, President of the Society. Both speakers highlighted the significance of literary expression as a vehicle for cultural continuity and moral reflection.An impressive lineup of poets from across the district mesmerised the audience with their compositions in Kashmiri and Urdu, touching upon themes of spirituality, social awareness, devotion, and sacrifice.The Mushaira also provided a platform for budding poets to showcase their talent, gain encouragement from senior writers, and engage with a wider literary audience.The Mehfil-e-Mushaira served not only as a celebration of literary richness but also as a moment of collective remembrance and moral reflection. The poetic contributions resonated deeply with the audience, affirming the district’s commitment to preserving its cultural and spiritual heritage.The event was also attended by officials of DIPR Pulwama, members of the District Cultural Society, and several literary and academic personalities from across the district.