Kashmir

Pulwama hosts Mehfil-e-Mushaira celebrating literary heritage

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Pulwama, Jul 12: Department of Information & Public Relations Pulwama, in collaboration with the District Cultural Society Pulwama, on Saturday organised a Mehfil-e-Mushaira here, celebrating the district’s vibrant literary culture.The programme was presided over by GM Dilshad, General Secretary of the District Cultural Society, while the introductory and welcome address was delivered by Shamas Siddique, President of the Society. Both speakers highlighted the significance of literary expression as a vehicle for cultural continuity and moral reflection.An impressive lineup of poets from across the district mesmerised the audience with their compositions in Kashmiri and Urdu, touching upon themes of spirituality, social awareness, devotion, and sacrifice.The Mushaira also provided a platform for budding poets to showcase their talent, gain encouragement from senior writers, and engage with a wider literary audience.The Mehfil-e-Mushaira served not only as a celebration of literary richness but also as a moment of collective remembrance and moral reflection. The poetic contributions resonated deeply with the audience, affirming the district’s commitment to preserving its cultural and spiritual heritage.The event was also attended by officials of DIPR Pulwama, members of the District Cultural Society, and several literary and academic personalities from across the district.

Vikram Sahay promoted as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax
In 5 days, Covid-19 cases double in J&K
SKUAST-K inaugurates soil testing training program
First Ortho Edge: Advancing Surgical Excellence: GMC Anantnag organises CME programme
SVEEP awareness prog held in Shopian
Share This Article
Previous Article 16th Rozgar Mela : India rapidly moving towards becoming world’s third-largest economy: PM Modi
Next Article JSCL proposes constructing apartments, shopping malls along Tawi River Front
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Handwara Police recover Rs 28 lakh in cyber fraud cases, return majority to victims
Kashmir
Rana calls for upgrading Gujjar-Bakerwal hostels
City
7 IAS officers transferred in administrative reshuffle
Kashmir
IGP Kashmir promotes 175 ASIs to SI rank
Kashmir