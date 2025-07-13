Pulwama, Jul 12: Department of Information & Public Relations Pulwama, in collaboration with the District Cultural Society Pulwama, on Saturday organised a Mehfil-e-Mushaira here, celebrating the district’s vibrant literary culture.The programme was presided over by GM Dilshad, General Secretary of the District Cultural Society, while the introductory and welcome address was delivered by Shamas Siddique, President of the Society. Both speakers highlighted the significance of literary expression as a vehicle for cultural continuity and moral reflection.An impressive lineup of poets from across the district mesmerised the audience with their compositions in Kashmiri and Urdu, touching upon themes of spirituality, social awareness, devotion, and sacrifice.The Mushaira also provided a platform for budding poets to showcase their talent, gain encouragement from senior writers, and engage with a wider literary audience.The Mehfil-e-Mushaira served not only as a celebration of literary richness but also as a moment of collective remembrance and moral reflection. The poetic contributions resonated deeply with the audience, affirming the district’s commitment to preserving its cultural and spiritual heritage.The event was also attended by officials of DIPR Pulwama, members of the District Cultural Society, and several literary and academic personalities from across the district.
Pulwama hosts Mehfil-e-Mushaira celebrating literary heritage
Sign Up For Daily Newsletter
Be keep up! Get the latest breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.
Leave a Comment Leave a Comment
Stay Connected
Latest News
Recent Posts
- Handwara Police recover Rs 28 lakh in cyber fraud cases, return majority to victims
- Rana calls for upgrading Gujjar-Bakerwal hostels
- 7 IAS officers transferred in administrative reshuffle
- IGP Kashmir promotes 175 ASIs to SI rank
- Devoted sisters from Bengaluru create handwritten Qur’an on cloth, present it at Ajmer Sharif