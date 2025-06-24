Pulwama farmer harnesses solar energy to pioneer paddy cultivation on Karewa land

Pulwama, June 23: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the area, a farmer from Renzipora village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district has successfully initiated paddy cultivation on Karewa land—lacustrine terraces traditionally used for almond and saffron farming.

Shabir Ahmad, who owns agricultural land in both plain and plateau areas, has converted his old almond orchard on two kanals of Karewa land into a paddy field, using solar-powered irrigation supported by a government subsidy scheme.

“This is a trial demonstration to study the growth and viability of paddy on Karewa land,” Shabir told Rising Kashmir, noting that his experiment has generated curiosity among fellow villagers.

While Karewas have historically supported intercropping of almonds and saffron, recent years have seen a gradual shift toward high-density apple orchards and other cash crops.

Shabir, however, chose to explore an unconventional route by returning to staple grain cultivation.

He explained that his marshy plain land remains waterlogged during most of the cropping season, posing significant challenges for paddy farming.

“It takes extra labour and effort to manage paddy in stagnated fields,” he said, “This led me to explore the possibility of cultivating paddy on Karewa land.”

To address the irrigation challenge on the elevated, water-scarce Karewa, Shabir installed a borewell and set up a solar-powered pump under a government-supported scheme.

“Where there is a will, there is a way,” he said.

The paddy saplings, planted only a few days ago, have already begun rooting. Encouraged by the early signs, Shabir hopes the trial will yield promising results and plans to expand the cultivation next year.

“I’ve always been passionate about paddy farming. For me, food grain self-sufficiency is a priority,” he added.

Mohammad Amin, a 50-year-old local farmer, expressed his surprise at the development. “In my entire life, I have never seen paddy grown on Karewa land,” he said, adding that these terraces have always been reserved for saffron and almonds.

“Paddy here is something new for all of us,” he said.