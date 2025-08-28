Public urged to use water judiciously amid supply disruption

Spread the love

Adverse weather conditions have caused significant damage to the infrastructure of the Jal Shakti (PHE) Department and disrupted the power supply, leading to water supply being affected in certain areas.

Chief Engineer Jal Shakti (PHE) Department Jammu, Er. Mohammad Hanief informed that water supply in some areas is likely to remain disrupted till the restoration work is completed.

The public has been urged to use water judiciously and restrict usage to drinking purposes only.

The Chief Engineer said that the restoration efforts are underway. He sought cooperation from the public and assured that normal supply will be restored at the earliest.