BreakingJammu

Public urged to use water judiciously amid supply disruption

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Spread the love

Adverse weather conditions have caused significant damage to the infrastructure of the Jal Shakti (PHE) Department and disrupted the power supply, leading to water supply being affected in certain areas.

Chief Engineer Jal Shakti (PHE) Department Jammu, Er. Mohammad Hanief informed that water supply in some areas is likely to remain disrupted till the restoration work is completed.

The public has been urged to use water judiciously and restrict usage to drinking purposes only.

The Chief Engineer said that the restoration efforts are underway. He sought cooperation from the public and assured that normal supply will be restored at the earliest.

Second leg of Budget session begins today, Govt aims to pass pending bills
Anantnag Police extends compassionate support to Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims
First Batch of Pilgrims for Amarnath Yatra 2024 reaches Baltal Base Camp
Two pilots killed as Indian Air Force aircraft crashes in Telangana’s Medak
In a first, India links online payment systems for seamless cross-border transactions with Singapore
Share This Article
Previous Article Timber seized in Handwara, accused arrested: Police
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Timber seized in Handwara, accused arrested: Police
Breaking Kashmir
Police provide frontline assistance to citizens in Kulgam
Breaking Kashmir
CM Omar Abdullah reviews preparations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)
Breaking City
Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary seeks answers from LG Sinha over Vaishno Devi landslide, alleges “criminal conspiracy”
Breaking Jammu