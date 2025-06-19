Public participation essential for effective Govt planning: Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly

Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, today emphasized on the crucial role of public participation in ensuring effective and result-oriented development plan formulation.

Chairing a day-long public interaction program at Bugroo Khansahib in Charar-i-Sharief Constituency, the Speaker underscored the importance of engaging the citizens in governance. “Public participation is essential for effective and tangible plan formulation. People must actively take part in government initiatives while the officials should ensure that the public is meaningfully involved in the planning and implementation processes,” maintained the Speaker.

Deliberating on the government’s commitment to holistic development, the Speaker assured that genuine public demands would be prioritized and addressed through robust developmental planning.

During the event, the local delegations from Bugroo, Kremshore, Dreygam, Lanur, Nambalhar, Arampora, Khasipora and adjoining areas highlighted issues related to infrastructure, public services and basic amenities.

The Speaker directed the concerned officers and departmental heads to ensure prompt service delivery and strengthen the existing grievance redressal mechanism. He emphasized the need for responsive and grassroot-focused governance.

“The government is endeavoring hard to take the administration at the doorsteps of the common masses. In this regard, continuous efforts are being made in collaboration with the respective district administrations,” he added.

The Speaker asserted that decentralization will not only ensure active participation and coordination of the public but also seamless implementation of developmental projects and flagship programmes in all areas. He added that such initiatives where the government reaches the people at their doorsteps to address their genuine issues shall continue till no one is left uncovered.

Among others DDC members from Charar-i-Sharief and Khansahab, SDM Khansaheb, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Education Officer and other district officers participated in the outreach programme.