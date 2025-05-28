Public delegation apprises Bukhari of grievances

Politics

Srinagar, May 27: A public delegation comprising residents from various areas of central Kashmir’s Budgam district met with Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday at the party headquarters here. The delegation was led by Advocate Owais Ashraf, Apni Party’s district president, Budgam.
According to a press release issued here, the delegation briefed Bukhari on several pressing public concerns and grievances, urging him to leverage his personal influence to ensure the administration takes swift and effective action.
Apni Party President gave a patient hearing to the members of the delegation and assured them that he would raise their concerns with the relevant officials, ensuring that the issues are addressed and resolved at the earliest.
Party’s General Secretary Rafi Ahmed Mir, Chief Spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin, and Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi were present on this occasion.

 

