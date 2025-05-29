Public Darbar in Khanyar: Sagar seeks compensation for farmers, hailstorm-hit families

Srinagar, May 28: National Conference (NC) General Secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the widespread damage caused by recent heavy rains and hailstorms across various parts of the region.

In a statement issued here, Sagar called upon the administration to take urgent steps to assess the damage and provide immediate compensation to the affected farmers and households.

“Heavy rain with gusty winds and hailstorm have wreaked havoc on standing crops, orchards, and property, leaving thousands of families in distress,” the MLA Khanyar, said, adding, “This is not just a natural calamity—it is a crisis of livelihoods, especially for our farmers who depend solely on seasonal yields to sustain their families.”

Highlighting the severity of the situation, he urged the administration to deploy revenue and horticulture officials to conduct on-ground assessments without delay. The NC leader stressed the need for a time-bound relief mechanism to ensure that compensation reaches the affected without bureaucratic hurdles.

Sagar asked the party’s YNC, Women’s Wing and MLAs to extend all possible assistance to the affected communities. He urged them to highlight the issues being faced by the people in the wake of the inclement weather.

Later, Sagar convened a Halqa-level Public Darbar at the Daulatabad Community Hall in Khanyar, Srinagar, to promote grassroots governance and participatory democracy, the statement said.

The Public Darbar witnessed participation from a wide cross-section of society, as well as the presence of senior officials from several key departments including Power Development Department (PDD), Roads and Buildings (R&B), Public Health Engineering (PHE), Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), Drainage, Revenue, and Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution (CAPD), among others, it added.

The MLA Khanyar, while addressing the gathering, underscored the importance of sustained community engagement and responsive governance. He assured the local residents that all the pressing issues and concerns highlighted during the Darbar would be monitored closely by his office, and necessary steps would be taken in coordination with the concerned departments to ensure timely resolution.

MLA Hazratbal, Salman Ali Sagar, present at the event, actively engaged with both the public and officials. He offered valuable suggestions to ensure the timely and efficient redressal of public grievances.

Emphasising the importance of accountability and responsiveness, Salman Sagar reiterated the commitment of his office to follow up on all issues raised during the Darbar until they are satisfactorily resolved.