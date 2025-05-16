‘Public concerns need redressal with sincerity and urgency’: CM Omar Abdullah 

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today listened to grievances and issues of public at the Chief Minister’s Outreach Office, Raabita in Srinagar.

The programme witnessed participation of several public delegations, representatives and individuals from diverse sectors who apprised the Chief Minister of various pressing problems and concerns requiring his attention.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani was also present during the outreach programme.

Among the prominent delegations was one representing the residents of Saderkoot Payeen, Ajas area Bandipora, seeking the Chief Minister’s intervention for the expeditious disbursement of compensation to Wular land dwellers affected by developmental works. Another delegation raised the matter of delayed release of withheld recommendations for Class IV posts, urging the CM for immediate redressal.

A deputation of Junior Anesthesia Assistants from the Health & Medical Education Department urged the finalization of the long-pending selection process.

In an important academic interaction, Professor Fayaz Ahmad Nika, Dean & Head of the School of Business at Central University of Kashmir, presented key findings from a study on the NRLM/UEED programmes, underlining their role in enhancing women’s empowerment and employment generation in the Ganderbal district.

The Jehlum Riverside House Rehabilitation Union from Habba Kadal Ganpatyar submitted a memorandum seeking allotment of land at Rakhi Aarth for the permanent rehabilitation of landless families displaced along the Jehlum river.

Likewise, a delegation from the Local Youth Coordination Committee, Chattabal, requested the construction of a playground in their area, emphasizing the need for sports infrastructure.

A deputation from the Sangarmal Traders Welfare Association called for the resolution of multiple pending issues affecting traders at the Sangarmal Shopping Complex.

Representatives of both private and cooperative Kerosene Oil Dealers, under their president, appealed for the restoration of kerosene supplies—particularly for horticulturists and agriculturists operating power-driven machinery.

Mechanical engineering graduates and engineers highlighted the need for assured career progression.

The Tempo Travelers Association, Srinagar, sought a temporary waiver of EMI payments on vehicles in light of the ongoing financial stress on transport operators.

Ms. Khair-ul-Nisa, Principal Advisor to the World Trade Center Association in New York and World Trade Center India, held a high-level discussion on major investment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir and proposed the establishment of a World Trade Center in the region.

Academicians Prof. Hanief and Prof. Talat discussed the critical issue of NAAC accreditation for Islamia College and sought the government’s support in strengthening institutional standards.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah gave a patient hearing to all deputations and assured sympathetic consideration of their demands.

He reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to participatory governance, inclusive development and responsive public administration.

“We remain committed to responsive governance and to addressing public concerns with sincerity and urgency,” Omar Abdullah said.