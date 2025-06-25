PTTI Vijaypur holds drug de-addiction awareness drive in collaboration with JKSPYM

Jammu, June 24: Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI), Vijaypur Tuesday organised an awareness programme on “Drug De-addiction” in collaboration with JKSPYM – State Level Coordinating Agency for J&K and Ladakh, supported by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

A statement said that on the occasion, Ranjit Singh Sambyal, Principal of PTTI Vijaypur, welcomed guest speaker Pallavi Singh, Project Director, JKSPYM, who delivered a lecture on “Drug Abuse Prevention”. The session was attended by approximately 200 trainees and staff members. The Principal expressed heartfelt gratitude to the guest for sparing her valuable time to address this vital issue. As part of the continuing awareness campaign, a rally was flagged off by the Principal using a departmental vehicle. The rally passed through key locations in Vijaypur town, including Vijaypur Main Market, Government Higher Secondary School Vijaypur, Gurha Slathia, Gurha Morh, and other prominent areas, aiming to sensitise the local population—particularly the youth—on the dangers of drug addiction. The team displayed informative banners and distributed awareness pamphlets containing important advice on drug de-addiction. Both trainees and staff members of the institute took an active part in the campaign, reinforcing the collective resolve to combat substance abuse in the community