BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“Proud Moment for the Nation”: LG Sinha hails Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s successful return to Earth

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday extended a warm welcome to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla following his return from the International Space Station (ISS), calling his achievement a “proud moment for the nation” and a source of inspiration for generations to come.

In a post on X, Sinha wrote, “Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s triumphant return from historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for the nation. Congratulations to you & the crew on a successful mission & safe return.”

 

“Your remarkable courage will inspire future generations to explore new frontiers in space”, he said.

The Axiom-4 crew returned to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) after almost 20 days in space.

The re-entry was done following the completion of the deorbit burn and the jettisoning of the trunk, as confirmed by SpaceX.

“Dragon’s nosecone is closed and secured for reentry. Splashdown in ~26 minutes,” SpaceX stated in a post on X.

“Dragon’s deorbit burn is complete and the trunk has been jettisoned,” stated another post.

The crew returned to earth in approximately 22.5 hours from the ISS. Earlier, on Monday, the Ax-4 successfully undocked and was making their way back to Earth, as observed by Axiom Space and NASA.

India can move forward only by raising respect for women: PM Modi
Four theft cases solved; stolen property worth Rs 12 lakhs recovered in Jammu: Police 
“Nowhere in book have I written that Farooq supported Article 370 abrogation”: Former RAW chief AS Dulat
Rahul must apologize for defaming India on foreign lands: Chugh
JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning for 12 Districts in Upcoming 24 Hours
Share This Article
Previous Article India is land of Buddha, PM Modi preserving Buddhist legacy and values: BJP’s Tarun Chugh meets Dalai Lama in Ladakh
Next Article Health & Education pillars of J&K’s progress and prosperity: CM Omar Abdullah
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

JKSSB defers Naib Tehsildar Recruitment Process Following Tribunal Order
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah addresses Annual Day Function at SKIMS Medical College Bemina
Breaking Kashmir
“Inspired a billion dreams”: PM Modi welcomes Group Captain Shukla piloted Ax-4 mission back on earth
Breaking National
J&K Police conduct mock drills to strengthen yatra security in districts of Kashmir valley
Breaking Kashmir