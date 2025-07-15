“Proud Moment for the Nation”: LG Sinha hails Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s successful return to Earth

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday extended a warm welcome to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla following his return from the International Space Station (ISS), calling his achievement a “proud moment for the nation” and a source of inspiration for generations to come.

In a post on X, Sinha wrote, “Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s triumphant return from historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for the nation. Congratulations to you & the crew on a successful mission & safe return.”

“Your remarkable courage will inspire future generations to explore new frontiers in space”, he said.

The Axiom-4 crew returned to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) after almost 20 days in space.

The re-entry was done following the completion of the deorbit burn and the jettisoning of the trunk, as confirmed by SpaceX.

“Dragon’s nosecone is closed and secured for reentry. Splashdown in ~26 minutes,” SpaceX stated in a post on X.

“Dragon’s deorbit burn is complete and the trunk has been jettisoned,” stated another post.

The crew returned to earth in approximately 22.5 hours from the ISS. Earlier, on Monday, the Ax-4 successfully undocked and was making their way back to Earth, as observed by Axiom Space and NASA.