“Proportionate but befitting reply”: BJP’s Ram Madhav hails security forces over Operation Sindoor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav on Thursday congratulated the security forces for executing targeted operations inside Pakistan under the Operation Sindoor, where major terrorist camps were neutralised.

Speaking to ANI, Madhav asserted that security forces have given a “proportionate but befitting” reply to Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

“We all must thank and congratulate our government as well as our Security Forces for giving a proportionate but befitting reply to Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in India. Our Security Forces in general have demonstrated extreme competence but also extreme care in executing targeted operations inside Pakistan, neutralising the major bases of the terrorist outfits in the country,” Madhav told ANI.

He stated that India has repeatedly told Pakistan that their misadventures would not go unpunished.

Warning Pakistan, the BJP leader said that any further misadventure by the neighbouring country would force India to take further stringent measures.

“In the last 10 years, we repeatedly conveyed to Pakistan that its misadventure will not go unpunished. When Uri happened, eight years ago, we attacked their terror bases in PoK.

After the Pulwama incident, we crossed the international border and attacked Balakot. Finally, we went 100 km inside and destroyed the terror headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Pakistan must get its lesson properly.

Any further misadventure will force India to take further stringent measures,” Madhav added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also praised the Indian Army for its action against terrorists in Pakistan, saying that it was a matter of pride. He said that the Indian Army had a reputation for not attacking anyone without a reason.

He said that India has only attacked terrorist camps and not civilian or military sites.

“The Indian army’s action against the terrorists in Pakistan is a matter of pride. The Indian army is a professional army, and it has a reputation for not attacking anyone without a reason, like Pakistan. You have killed 26 innocent civilians of ours, and still we attacked and destroyed only terrorist camps and no civilian area or military sites. We have the right to protect ourselves, and our army has done that,” Raut told ANI.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting is underway at the national capital in the Parliament Annexe Building over Operation Sindoor. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed political parties on India’s action on cross-border terrorism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are among several others who participated in the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the country has taken a “big action” for which all the parties will be briefed about the operation, which is the government’s responsibility.

He further asserted that the entire nation stands with the Indian Armed Forces.

“Our country has taken a big action. We have called for an all-party meeting over Operation Sindoor, which was conducted by our armed forces. We must brief all the parties about the situation, as it is the responsibility of the government, and the PM has directed us to do so. The entire country is with the armed forces”, Kiren Rijiju told ANI.

Indian forces conducted the precise strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday. (ANI)