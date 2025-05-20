Property of terror handler attached in Awantipora: Police 

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said to have attached an immovable property (02 Marlas and 79 Sq.Feets land) situated at Frestabal Pampore (Drangabal estate) of Pak based terror handler Owais Feroze Mir son of Feroze Ahmad Mir under section 88 CrPC after an order regarding attachment was received from Hon’ble Court of Addl. Sessions Pulwama (Special Designated Court under NIA Act).

The order was executed jointly by Awantipora Police and Revenue authorities. The said terrorist is involved in case FIR No. 42/2018 under section 18, 20 and 38 UA(P) act of Police Station Pampore and was declared as proclaimed offender by Hon’ble special NIA Court Pulwama.

Pertinently, the Pak based terrorist Owais Feroze is involved in promoting and trying to revive terrorist activities by pushing in Arms & Ammunition and activating local terror networks.