Property of Pakistan-based terrorist attached by SIA J&K under UAPA and CrPC Provisions

In a significant move to counter terrorism and dismantle its support infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of J&K Police has attached the property of Pakistan-based terrorist

Ab Hamid Lone, S/O Ab Aziz Lone, R/O Mawar Bala Qalamabad, Handwara, District Kupwara.

The immovable property attached comprises land bearing Khasra No. 110-min (02 Kanal 03 Marlas) and Khasra No. 115-min (01 Kanal 16 Marlas). The attachment has been made after following due legal process and with proper authorization from the Hon’ble NIA Court, Kulgam.

The accused, Ab Hamid Lone, is an absconding terrorist wanted in FIR No. 02/2023 of Police Station CIK/SIA Kashmir, for his involvement in multiple offences under Sections 13, 17, 18, 21, 39, 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has been evading arrest to avoid legal proceedings following his active participation in terrorist activities.

The property attachment was executed in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with statutory procedures.

This action represents a significant milestone in the continuing investigation into unlawful and anti-national activities in the region. It also reflects the SIA’s unwavering commitment to neutralize terrorist threats, safeguard national security, and uphold peace and rule of law in Jammu and Kashmir.

The SIA, J&K, in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies, remains steadfast in its resolve to take stringent actions against individuals and entities involved in activities that threaten the sovereignty, integrity, and unity of the nation.