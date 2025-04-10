Property of notorious drug peddler  worth lacs attached in Sopore

In a significant move to combat the menace of drug trafficking and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police attached property of a notorious drug peddler worth lacs in Sopore.

According to the statement issued here, “The attached property includes two storied commercial building, one storied bakery workshop and second storey of residential house valued around approximately ₹45,19,816/- located at Mazbugh Sopore. These properties have been attached under the NDPS Act 1985.”

“The said attached property, belongs to one notorious drug peddler namely Firdous Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohiudin Bhat resident of Mazbugh Sopore. The property was acquired by the drug peddler from the proceeds of narcotics. The inquiry revealed that the said immovable property was raised from Illicit Trafficking by the drug peddler.”

By targeting and freezing the illegal assets of drug peddlers/smugglers involved in the organized illegal narco trade, Police has dealt a severe blow to their criminal activities. Depriving these criminals of the proceeds derived from drug trafficking is an essential step in curbing their influence and crippling the drug trade in the valley.