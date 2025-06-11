Breaking

Property of notorious Drug Peddler attached under NDPS Act in Handwara 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

In a significant action against drug trafficking, Handwara Police has attached property worth lakhs belonging to a notorious drug peddler under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A spokesperson said that acting in compliance with the stipulated legal provisions, Police Station Qalamabad, under the supervision of senior police officials, attached an immovable property which includes a plot of land with raised plinth owned by Fayaz Ahmad Bhat S/O Late Ab Ahad Bhat R/O Jandipora Maratgam. The action was taken under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act in connection with Case FIR No. 47/2024 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Qalamabad.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the said property was acquired through illicit proceeds generated from drug trafficking activities. The accused, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, is currently lodged in District Jail Kupwara in the same case.

This action underscores Handwara Police’s unwavering resolve to curb the drug menace by striking at the financial roots of drug networks. The department remains committed to taking stringent legal measures, including property attachment, to dismantle the infrastructure enabling drug trafficking.

General public is once again appealed to come forward with any information related to drug trafficking and abuse. All information will be kept confidential.

 

Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category; AQI at 340
Severe cold in Kashmir; Pahalgam shivers at minus 11.0°C, Gulmarg at minus 10.5°C
Army, Air Force rescue pregnant woman in critical condition in Kishtwar
CM Omar Abdullah expresses grief over New Delhi Railway Station Stampede
Congress to hold press conference in 150 cities demanding Amit Shah’s resignation
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Sinha undertakes pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji from Baltal track
Next Article Cabinet-Sub-Committee report on reservation will be tabled soon: CM Omar Abdullah 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Cabinet-Sub-Committee report on reservation will be tabled soon: CM Omar Abdullah 
Breaking
LG Sinha undertakes pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji from Baltal track
Breaking
CS assesses efforts made for revival, restoration and conservation of heritage in J&K
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah addresses Travel Agents Association of India
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News National