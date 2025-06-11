Property of notorious Drug Peddler attached under NDPS Act in Handwara 

In a significant action against drug trafficking, Handwara Police has attached property worth lakhs belonging to a notorious drug peddler under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A spokesperson said that acting in compliance with the stipulated legal provisions, Police Station Qalamabad, under the supervision of senior police officials, attached an immovable property which includes a plot of land with raised plinth owned by Fayaz Ahmad Bhat S/O Late Ab Ahad Bhat R/O Jandipora Maratgam. The action was taken under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act in connection with Case FIR No. 47/2024 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Qalamabad.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the said property was acquired through illicit proceeds generated from drug trafficking activities. The accused, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, is currently lodged in District Jail Kupwara in the same case.

This action underscores Handwara Police’s unwavering resolve to curb the drug menace by striking at the financial roots of drug networks. The department remains committed to taking stringent legal measures, including property attachment, to dismantle the infrastructure enabling drug trafficking.

General public is once again appealed to come forward with any information related to drug trafficking and abuse. All information will be kept confidential.