Property of notorious drug peddler attached in Handwara: Police 

Continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking and its illicit proceeds, Police in Handwara have attached an immovable property of a notorious drug peddler under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985.

A Police spokesperson said, The attached asset includes a double-storey residential house with attic at Lachipora, Handwara, owned by Farooq Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Sultan Dar resident of Lachipora, Tehsil Handwara, District Kupwara.

As per police records, the said person is involved in several NDPS cases including FIR Numbers 316/2017, 36/2020, 242/2021, 86/2023 all registered under sections 8/20 NDPS Act & FIR No. 11/2025 under sections 8/21 NDPS Act. All these cases are registered at Police Station Handwara. The said accused person is presently detained under PIT NDPS Act.

Investigation revealed that the house has been renovated to the tune of ₹10 lakhs from the illicit proceeds of drug trafficking. After completing legal formalities, the property was attached and a formal reference has been sent to the Competent Authority for confirmation.

This action underscores J&K Police’s firm commitment to eliminating the menace of drugs from our society. The public is urged to support and cooperate in this ongoing mission.