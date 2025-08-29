BreakingKashmir

Property of notorious drug peddler attached in Handwara: Police 

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
In a decisive move against drug trafficking, J&K Police in Handwara has attached the property of a notorious drug peddler under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985, as part of its relentless efforts to curb the drug menace and its illicit proceeds.

The seized asset is a double-storey residential house with an attic, located in Magam, Handwara, belonging to Hilal Ahmad Rather, son of Ab. Rashid Rather, resident of Geeripora Magam. The property, valued at approximately ₹25 lakh, was found to have been illegally constructed using proceeds from drug trafficking. Hilal Ahmad Rather is accused in a major NDPS case involving a commercial quantity of contraband for which case has been registered under FIR No. 189/2021, with charges under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Handwara Police Station.

Following thorough investigation and adherence to legal procedures, the property has been formally attached, with a reference sent to the Competent Authority, SAFEMA, New Delhi, for confirmation.

This action reaffirms the Jammu & Kashmir Police’s unwavering commitment to eradicate drug-related crimes. The public is encouraged to support and cooperate in this vital mission to create a drug-free society.

