Property of notorious drug peddler attached in Anantnag: Police 

RK Online Desk
Continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking and its proceeds, Police Station Mattan has attached immovable property belonging to a notorious drug peddler under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The attached property includes a double-storey residential house with attic and land measuring 32 marlas situated at Gund Bagh Seer Hamdan, Mattan, owned by Zubair Ramzan Ganie S/O Mohd Ramzan Ganie R/O Gund Bagh Seer Hamdan.

The said individual is involved FIR No. 04/2024 U/S 8/20, 29 NDPS Act & 48 Excise Act, registered at Police Station Mattan.

The property was identified as illegally acquired during the course of investigation and enquiry conducted by Police Station Mattan. It was prima facie established that the property had been raised through proceeds of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Zubair Ramzan Ganie is presently lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah, Jammu under preventive detention as per the provisions of the PIT-NDPS Act.

This action is part of Anantnag Police’s firm commitment to eradicate the drug menace from the district.District Police Anantnag remains resolute in its mission to create a drug-free society.

