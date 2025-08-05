BreakingKashmir

Property of drug peddler worth lakhs attached in Budgam: Police 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_0

In a significant action against drug trafficking, J&K Police have attached immovable property worth approximately ₹20 lakhs under the provisions of the NDPS Act in Chadoora Budgam.

The action has been taken in connection with FIR No. 108/2025, registered under Sections 8/15 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Chadoora. The attached property includes a double storey residential house located at Bugam Chadoora belonging to Mohd Altaf Parray, Son of Ghulam Ahmed Parray, resident of Bugam Chadoora.

This measure forms part of J&K Police’s ongoing crackdown on the drug menace, specifically targeting the financial assets of drug traffickers to disrupt their illegal operations.

Jammu and Kashmir Police continues to prioritize a zero-tolerance approach towards drug-related crimes, aiming to safeguard the community, from the dangers of substance abuse. General public is once again urged to come forward with any information related to drug peddling or trafficking and help police in creating a drug-free society.

District-level NCORD Committee reviews measures initiated to combat drug menace in Udhampur
Winds of change are blowing in rural economy of the country: LG Sinha
Awareness program on ‘violence against women’ held in Shopian
Smuggler held with illicit timber in Ganderbal
2-day conference on Kashmiri Language inaugurated at IUST
Share This Article
Previous Article Six years since abrogation of Article 370
Next Article Rana visits Kashmir Forest Training School in Bandipora
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Fresh Traffic advisory issued for Jammu-Srinagar Highway on August 6
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Rana visits Kashmir Forest Training School in Bandipora
Breaking Kashmir
Six years since abrogation of Article 370
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
Two drug peddlers arrested in Handwara; Contraband substance recovered
Breaking Kashmir