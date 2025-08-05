Property of drug peddler worth lakhs attached in Budgam: Police 

In a significant action against drug trafficking, J&K Police have attached immovable property worth approximately ₹20 lakhs under the provisions of the NDPS Act in Chadoora Budgam.

The action has been taken in connection with FIR No. 108/2025, registered under Sections 8/15 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Chadoora. The attached property includes a double storey residential house located at Bugam Chadoora belonging to Mohd Altaf Parray, Son of Ghulam Ahmed Parray, resident of Bugam Chadoora.

This measure forms part of J&K Police’s ongoing crackdown on the drug menace, specifically targeting the financial assets of drug traffickers to disrupt their illegal operations.

Jammu and Kashmir Police continues to prioritize a zero-tolerance approach towards drug-related crimes, aiming to safeguard the community, from the dangers of substance abuse. General public is once again urged to come forward with any information related to drug peddling or trafficking and help police in creating a drug-free society.