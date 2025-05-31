BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Proper security in place for Kheer Bhawani mela: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police, Vidhi Kumar Birdi on Saturday said that preparations have been made for the upcoming Kheer Bhawani Mela with the main function scheduled for June 3.

Speaking with reporters, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the IGP said that devotees from various districts of the Puri Valley are expected to attend the event, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with paramilitary forces and traffic management teams have made necessary arrangements to ensure smooth conduct.

He said these arrangements have been planned so that devotees do not face any issues and their safety is maintained.

Responding to concerns following the recent Pahalgam attack, he said the police have always made security arrangements and conducted reviews for the Amarnath Yatra.

“Strict security measures were in place during the event last year and the same will be in place this year as well,” he added—(KNO)

