Promoting entrepreneurship : 84 JU, college students complete Summer Internship at JKEDI

Jammu, Jul 17: A fresh batch of 84 students from Jammu University (Bhaderwah Campus), Government Sri Pratap Memorial Rajput (SPMR) College, Jammu, Government Degree College (GDC), Marh, Jammu and Government College for Women (GCW), Parade, Jammu, recently completed their mandatory summer internship at Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).The students underwent a 10-day (60 hours) Summer Internship at the Bari-Brahmana campus of the institute and JKEDI District Centre, Jammu.As per the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, all undergraduate students have to complete a 60-hour internship programme for completion of their degree programme, the JKEDI said in a statement issued here.The students were introduced to the role and functioning of the JKEDI. They gained exposure to the programme verticals of the institute, all aimed at promoting entrepreneurship as a viable career choice in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.A series of sessions related to core principles of entrepreneurship, decision making, time management and leadership were held for the interns, offering real-time exposure to running a successful business venture. These activities helped the interns to gain insight into the challenges faced by an entrepreneur and the ways to overcome them.At the valediction ceremony held at Bari Brahmana Campus, Joint Director JKEDI Chand Kishore Sharma discussed the importance of innovation and emphasised entrepreneurship as a career choice in today’s competitive environment.Meanwhile, two Internship programmes commenced at Bari Brahmana campus of the institute and JKEDI District Centre Udhampur, where 71 students of Government SPMR College of Commerce and 23 students from Bhaskar Degree College Udhampur are undergoing the mandatory internship of 60 hours (10 days).The internship programmes are being conducted by a team of expert faculty of the JKEDI under the overall supervision of the Director, JKEDI.JKEDI said it is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and self-employment in the region through training, research and development activities.