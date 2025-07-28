BreakingKashmir

Prominent Kashmiri Comedian Bashir Ahmad Passes Away 

Renowned Kashmiri comedian, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, known as Bashir Kotur, a beloved figure in the region’s entertainment scene, passed away at his residence in Hanjigund Chadoora on Monday, just a day after being discharged from the hospital.

Family sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that he had been suffering from multiple health issues.

He was recently admitted to the ICU in serious condition and was discharged on Saturday. However, his health deteriorated rapidly and subsequently died this afternoon, they said.

Known for his powerful stage presence, Bashir Kotur entertained generations and earned widespread respect in Kashmir’s performing arts community.

His death has left a void in the world of Kashmiri comedy and folk theatre, with tributes pouring in from across the region.

Funeral prayers are expected to be held later today at his native village—(KNO)

