“Progress of J&K now Unstoppable”: Amit Shah on PM Modi’s inauguration of Historic Rail Project

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated people of Jammu and Kashmir on inauguration of Udhampur-Baramulla-Srinagar Rail Link project, saying the move will serve new artery of growth and make progress of the region unstoppable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the long-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project, marking a transformative moment in Jammu & Kashmir’s connectivity and development journey.

The inauguration also included the flagging off of two Vande Bharat trains, expected to significantly enhance religious tourism, especially to the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra. “These trains will instill more power in the region’s syncretic culture by boosting religious tourism,” Shah said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In addition to the rail connectivity, new health and road infrastructure projects worth ₹2,400 crore were also launched. These are expected to dramatically improve public services and raise the standard of living in the Union Territory.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link is considered a historic achievement, not only in terms of engineering but also for its socio-economic impact—strengthening ties between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of India while opening new avenues for trade, tourism, and mobility.