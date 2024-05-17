Program on ‘logistic supply chain management’ held in Leh

Leh, May 16: A successful awareness program focusing on Logistic Supply Chain Management and Marketing was conducted in Village Chechot Leh.

The session was chaired by Professor Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension, SKUAST (Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology). Distinguished speakers at the event included Professor FD Sheikh Head KVK Leh, Professor Liyaqat Choudhary, and Dr. Javed Mugloo, Head KVK Pulwama.

Also present were Dr. Iqbal and a representative from NCDC (National Cooperative Development Corporation), the funding agency for the program.

The event aimed to provide comprehensive awareness regarding the importance and intricacies of logistic supply chain management and effective marketing strategies. Attendees were briefed on the latest methodologies and best practices in optimizing logistics operations and enhancing market reach.

Professor Makhdoomi emphasized the significance of efficient supply chain management in ensuring the seamless flow of goods and services, particularly in rural areas like Village Chechot Leh. He commended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in organizing such a beneficial program.

Professor FD Sheikh and Professor Liyaqat Choudhary shared valuable insights into the specific challenges and opportunities related to agricultural marketing in the region. They highlighted the role of innovative approaches in enhancing the competitiveness of local produce in both domestic and international markets.

Mr. Javed Mugloo, along with Dr. Iqbal and the NCDC representative, underscored the importance of leveraging available resources and infrastructure to strengthen the agricultural supply chain ecosystem. They assured continued support from their respective organizations in implementing the knowledge gained from the program effectively.

The event concluded on a positive note with participants expressing their gratitude for the valuable information shared during the session. They pledged to apply the learnings from the program to drive sustainable development and economic growth in the region.