Prof Uma Kanjilal appointed first woman Vice Chancellor of IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has appointed Prof. Uma Kanjilal as its Vice Chancellor, marking a historic milestone as she becomes the first woman to hold this position in the University’s history, a release said on Friday.

She has been serving as the Acting Vice Chancellor since July 25, 2024.

With over 36 years of distinguished service in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system, Prof. Kanjilal brings a wealth of academic leadership, digital innovation, and institutional knowledge to the helm of one of the world’s largest open universities.

Before assuming the role of Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kanjilal served as Pro Vice Chancellor (March 2021 – July 2024). Her longstanding association with IGNOU spans various key leadership roles, including Director, Centre for Online Education (2019-2021); Director, Inter-University Consortium for Technology Enabled Flexible Education (2016-2019); Director, Advanced Centre for Informatics and Innovative Learning (2012-2013); Director, School of Social Sciences (2007-2010); and University Librarian (2004-2006).

A Professor of Library and Information Science since 2003, Prof. Kanjilal is nationally recognised for her expertise in e-learning, ICT in libraries, digital libraries, and multimedia courseware development. She is currently the National Coordinator for SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA, flagship digital education initiatives of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Her global contributions include a Fulbright Fellowship at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (1999-2000), consultancy for the Commonwealth of Learning, and digital education work for UNRWA in Jordan. She has received multiple accolades, including the Manthan Award for e-Education, an Australia-India Council Grant, and a DANIDA Fellowship.

Prof. Kanjilal has been instrumental in expanding IGNOU’s digital infrastructure and online education offerings. Her leadership as the Principal Investigator of the National Virtual Library of India Project and her current role as Coordinator of IGNOU’s Project Management Unit under NMEICT Phase-III reflect her deep commitment to digital empowerment in education.

As per the statement, her appointment comes at a crucial juncture as IGNOU continues to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, contributing toward the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 through inclusive, flexible, and technology-enabled education.

IGNOU congratulates Prof. Uma Kanjilal and looks forward to her continued leadership in guiding the University into a future of academic excellence, digital transformation, and inclusive growth.