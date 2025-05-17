Prof. Nilofer Khan re-appointed as VC KU for two years

Srinagar, May 16: The Chancellor of the J&K Universities, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Friday re-appointed Prof. Nilofer Khan as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir (KU) with effect from May 19.

An order in this regard has been issued by the Chancellor in exercise of the powers vested in him under Section 12(5) of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act, 1969. “I, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, University of Kashmir, hereby re-appoint Prof. Nilofer Khan, as the Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir, for a period of two (02) years w.e.f. 19.05.2025, the date of completion of her existing term as the Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir,” reads the official order issued by the Chancellor.

Prof. Khan, who became the first woman Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir in 2022, is a distinguished academic in the field of Home Science and has held several important positions at the university prior to her appointment as Vice-Chancellor. She has been the first Woman Registrar KU, Dean College Development Council KU, Dean Students’ Welfare KU, first Director for Centre for Women’s Studies & Research KU and Director, Institute of Home Science KU.

She has played a key role in steering the university towards academic excellence, innovation, and institutional reform over the past three years. Prof. Khan has been instrumental in the phased implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the University, focusing on academic flexibility, multidisciplinary learning, and skill development. Under her leadership, the University introduced the Design Your Own Degree (DYD) program, enabling students to curate their academic paths as per their interests and career goals. Additionally, the varsity under her guidance has launched several new and forward-looking courses such as Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, aligning its curriculum with emerging global trends and job market requirements. These initiatives reflect Prof. Khan’s vision to make the University a hub of contemporary and inclusive higher education. The teaching faculty, non-teaching staff, students, and research scholars of the University have welcomed the decision and congratulated Prof. Khan on her second term as the Vice-Chancellor of the prestigious institution.