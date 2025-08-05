Private Schools barred from charging Admission Fees in violation of law

The Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools (FFRC) in Jammu and Kashmir has, on Tuesday, prohibited private educational institutions from demanding security deposits or any unauthorized admission fees from parents. They cautioned that such actions contravene statutory regulations and impose an undue financial strain on families.

In official circular Justice Sunil Hali, Chairperson JKFFRC said that complaints have been received by this Committee that some private educational institutions are reportedly charging “Security Deposits” from parents or guardians at the time of admission of their wards, ostensibly in lieu of Admission Fee. This practice is arbitrary and is viewed as an indirect attempt to circumvent the statutory provisions and fee regulatory mechanism established under law.

“In this regard, attention is drawn to the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act, 2002, particularly Section 20-C, which prohibits the collection of any fee or charges by private schools without prior approval from the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC). Furthermore, under Rule 8(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools (Fixation, Determination and Regulation of Fee) Rules, 2022, no private school shall collect any amount other than the tuition and annual fee as approved by the Committee,” Hali said

The Chairperson said that the heads of all private educational institutions operating in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are advised to adhere strictly to the approved fee structure and refrain from imposing any unjustified financial burden on parents.

” The parents/guardians who have already deposited any amount under the title of Security Deposit or any other unapproved fee head are directed to come forward and lodge a formal complaint before this Committee. The identity of the complainants shall be kept strictly confidential,” he added.