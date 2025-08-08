Principal Secretary Culture Dept, Div Com review final arrangements for Tiranga rally

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 08: Principal Secretary, Culture, Brij Mohan Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri jointly chaired a meeting of officers to finalize the arrangements regarding conduct of a massive Tiranga rally of over ten thousand participants on the boulevard road from SKICC to Botanical Garden on August 12.

Addressing the meeting, the Principal Secretary directed for installation of theme based selfie points at SKICC and Botanical Garden with QR facility for uploading the photos. He further emphasised deployment of NCC volunteers to facilitate the participants in uploading photos at selfie points.

He also directed the Commissioner SMC for theme based colour coating of trunks of trees and plants along the rally route. Besides, he stressed on installation of hoardings for sensitizing the participants for honoring the national flag code.

On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the transport plan for participants besides reviewing the arrangements for Shikara Tiranga rally in the Dal lake. He emphasised the decoration of Shikaras with tricolour for an impressive display of fascinating views of the rally.

Meanwhile, he reviewed the arrangements for drinking water facility and electricity at the venue and issued a slew of directions to the concerned departments. He also directed the concerned departments for installation of theme based stalls and holding of exhibition at SKICC.

Further, the Div Com reviewed preparation for presentation of cultural programmes, band performances of BSF and felicitation of VVIPs and war heroes. He also directed for establishing First Aid Camps and deployment of ambulances for any medical emergency.

The event manager was directed to make elaborate arrangements for water proof tentage, seats and setting up stage and installation of LED screens.

The meeting was attended by Director Floriculture, Commissioner SMC, Secretary AACL, ADC Srinagar, officers of LCMA, SRTC, Handloom & Handicraft, PHE, KPDCL, R&B, Police, CRPF, BSF, Army besides District Sanik Welfare Officer.