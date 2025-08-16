Principal Magistrate JJB Kupwara hoists national flag 

Kupwara, Aug 15: On the auspicious occasion of the 79th Independence Day, the National Flag was ceremoniously hoisted in the premises of the Juvenile Justice Board, Kupwara, by Mudasir Bashir, Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Kupwara.As per a statement issued here, the solemn event was attended by the Member of the Juvenile Justice Board, Chairperson and Members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Kupwara, staff members of the Juvenile Justice Board, officials from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) Kupwara, representatives and staff of Childline Kupwara and other stakeholders engaged in the child protection ecosystem.Speaking on the occasion, Mudasir Bashir highlighted the significance of Independence Day as a reminder of the sacrifices made for the nation’s freedom, and underscored the collective duty of all institutions to safeguard the rights and dignity of children, in keeping with the constitutional values and the mandate of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The event concluded with distribution of sweets among the participants, fostering a spirit of unity and commitment towards the cause of justice and child welfare.