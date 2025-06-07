Prime Minister’s Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated the 272 km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) to the nation. This link will provide all-weather connectivity to the people of Kashmir ending their woes during the winter season. He flagged two Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar. Besides that he also inaugurated the highest railway bridge over Chenab. This engineering marvel has already started attracting the tourists. The timing of dedicating this railway infrastructure to the nation means many things. The recent targeting of the civilian areas by Pakistan when its terrorist bases were decimated by the Indian Armed Forces after the gruesome massacre of the innocent people in Pahalgam. Pakistan has dangerously planned this carnage. It wanted to rupture the harmony of the nation by targeting the people selectively. Besides that another aim of Pakistan was to wreck the tourism economy of the region as Kashmir is witnessing the revival of tourism. The reason being that there has been a considerable rise in tourist influx and this has made Pakistan uncomfortable. The semblance of peace has unnerved Pakistan after the neutralisation of Article 370 and 35A.The relatively peaceful Kashmir and then successful Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections had shattered the Pakistani designs to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Pahalgam carnage was aimed to destabilise Kashmir to revive the bloodshed. The way Pakistan escalated the situation after the destruction of terrorist bases in POJK and Bahawalpur in Pakistan has proved that these acted as its second line of defence. Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces has set the things in order by imposing a cost on Pakistan and sent a strong message that it can’t go scot-free after launching terrorist attacks and killings of innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded with development in Jammu and Kashmir by dedicating the much awaited Vande Bharat train service to Kashmir to the nation. He has shown that India believes in development of infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir but Pakistan is targeting this development with destruction and destabilisation. Pakistan is imposing regression on the people of Kashmir while India believes in progression. In his address while dedicating the railway services to the nation the Prime Minister said in unequivocal terms that it is unfortunate that our neighbouring country is not only opposed to humanity, harmony and tourism but it is also against the livelihood of the poor. He cited the example of Pahalgam carnage executed by the Pakistan sponsored terrorist on 22nd April. He accused Pakistan of targeting tourism that was showing a swing with the arrival of a record number of tourists from the last five years. Thus targeting the livelihood of the poor in Jammu and Kashmir who are associated with the tourism activities. The Prime Minister praised the people of Jammu and Kashmir for standing up and defeating the conspiracy of Pakistan. He said, “People of Jammu and Kashmir have given a stern message to not only Pakistan but against the terrorist mind-sets across the world. The youth in Jammu and Kashmir have made up their mind to give a befitting reply to terrorism, which has burnt school buildings and hospitals and destroyed the future of two generations.” Underlining the success of the Operation Sindoor, it will keep reminding Pakistan of its humiliating defeat. He underlined that the Pakistan army and the terrorists had never thought of India attacking them hundreds of kilometres inside their territory in such a manner that the terror infrastructure raised by them over the years will turn into dust within minutes. This baffled Pakistan and it started targeting civilians in Poonch and other districts by damaging houses, schools and hospitals. It also targeted temples, mosques and gurudwaras. Prime Minister’s message is clear that he has faith in the people of Jammu and Kashmir when it comes to defeat the nefarious designs of Pakistan and secondly, India is committed to the infrastructural development in the Union Territory(UT).