Prime Minister’s Message at BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly said at the 17th BRICS Summit held in Brazil that the Global South has been given nothing but gestures when it comes to climate finance, sustainable development technology access. The Prime Minister has minced no words in exposing the double standards in terms of security related issues, development and distribution of resources. Underlining India’s commitment he said that the nation is fully committed to making constructive contributions on all issues with the other BRICS members. He substantiated this by saying that India has always worked in the interests of humanity. He appreciated the expansion of the BRICS and the inclusion of new members, signifying the ability to change and adapt with time. Reiterating India’s commitment to decimate terrorism, Prime Minister Modi addressed the problem of terrorism by citing the recent Pahalgam carnage in Kashmir in which innocent tourists were massacred. Sensitising the international opinion at the BRICS to take the evil of terrorism head on he said, “Terrorism is among the most serious challenges facing humanity. Recently, India faced an inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This was an attack on all of humanity.” During the BRICS Summit on “Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance”, Prime Minister Modi forcefully reiterated India’s commitment to universal peace and brotherhood by giving a call for united action against terrorism. While emphasising the need to decimate all forms of terrorism, the Prime Minister said, “There is no room for double standards. If any country provides direct or indirect support to terrorism, it must pay the price for it. There must be absolutely no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists. We cannot weigh victims of terrorism and its supporters on the same scale.” He also said that the silent approval terrorism or its support should not be tolerated and all nations must act decisively to end this evil. He made it clear that India will always pursue the path of peace as underlined by Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi even under the difficult circumstances. Saying that peace is the best path for the welfare of humanity. Acknowledging India’s principled stand against terrorism the BRICS nations issued a joint statement condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack in strong words. It declared that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable and reaffirmed the commitment of the BRICS nations to fight terrorism in all its forms. The statement read, “We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism.” The statement took it further by saying that there is a need for holding terrorists and their supporters accountable, regardless of their motivation and stressed for catalysing the adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework. It is India’s diplomatic victory as it has been able to garner the international support from the BRICS to fight the evil of terrorism. India has been able to gather the international support to galvanise the international opinion to take the terrorism head on. The consistent subversion and implementation of the nefarious designs by Pakistan to threaten the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India in Jammu and Kashmir has been dealt with by India in a comprehensive manner. That is why the efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi have given dividends and exposed the patrons of terrorism in Pakistan. Operation Sindoor has hit the last nail in the coffin of terrorist infrastructure in POJK and Pakistan. The Joint statement at BRICS is an achievement for India to fight terrorism with international support as it aptly says, “We look forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation. We call for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework. We call for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be applauded for sending a clear message to the international community for fighting the menace of terrorism.