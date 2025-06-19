Prime Minister Modi’s Message at G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined the need for making Pakistan accountable for cross-border terrorism. While speaking at the 51st G7 meet held in Kananaskis ,Canada he stressed for global unity to weed out terrorism. He said that India’s neighbourhood has become a breeding ground for terrorism. He made it clear that if we turn a blind eye towards it then it will be tantamount to betraying humanity. He asked for the support from the G7 nations to deal with Pakistan to end cross-border terrorism. In this outreach session, the Prime Minister said that the Pahalgam carnage orchestrated by the Pakistan sponsored terrorists on 22nd April in Pahalgam was a direct attack on the soul, identity and dignity of every Indian. He made it clear that any country that supports terrorism must be made accountable and a heavy price be imposed on it. It is pertinent to mention that India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam carnage that led to the massacre of innocent tourists from various parts of the country. The Prime Minister has rightly said that there has to be no place for double standards when it comes to dealing with terrorism. His assertion that the victims and perpetrators of terrorism cannot be weighed on the same scale. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that terrorism is an enemy of humanity and it stands against the nations that uphold the democratic values. Thus the unity to fight against terrorism is the global imperative. In this context, he clearly cited the example of Pakistan as it had become the breeding ground of terrorism. Substantiating the rationale to weed out terrorism to safeguard the human values, he said, “For the sake of global peace and prosperity, our thinking and our policies must be extremely clear – any country that supports terrorism must be held accountable and made to pay the price”. He did not stop here but went further by saying that on the one hand, we are quick to impose various sanctions based on our own preferences and interests. On the other hand, nations that openly support terrorism continue to be rewarded. In order to drive home the point and sensitise the G7 members about the evil of terrorism staring at humanity, he posed certain questions that stimulate the mind space and create global awareness. He said, “Are we truly serious about addressing terrorism? Will we understand the true meaning of terrorism only when it knocks on our own doors?” This question makes it clear that terrorism has to be dealt with proactively. Knee jerk reactions to it won’t solve the problem. While raising another question he said, “Can those who spread terror and those who suffer from it be weighed on the same scale? Are our global institutions at risk of losing their credibility?” The Prime Minister’s thrust was on taking decisive actions promptly. So that history won’t blame us in the future. He underlined that if we turn blind eye towards terrorism for vested interests or indulge in supporting terror or terrorists then it will be construed as betrayal of humanity. He justified his assertions by saying “Recently, India faced a brutal and cowardly terrorist attack. The terrorist attack that took place on April 22 was not just an assault on Pahalgam, but a direct attack on the soul, identity, and dignity of every Indian.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to G7 members was clear that terrorism is a threat to humanity and global peace as such it needs to be dealt with immediately keeping in view its adverse impact on the progressive societies.