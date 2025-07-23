Prezaccepts resignation of VP Dhankhar

New Delhi, July 22: BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) MP GhanshyamTiwari, who was in the Chair, on Tuesday announced that JagdeepDhankhar’s resignation as Vice President of India has been accepted by the President of India DroupadiMurmu. Deputy RajyaSabha Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh was seen chairing the proceedings after Dhankhar’s resignation.

The Chair said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has, wide it’s notification, conveyed resignation of Vice President of India JagdeepDhankhar under 67A of the Constitution with immediate effect

The announcement was made just before the upper house of Parliament was adjourned until 2:00 PM today.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister NarendraModi posted on X, saying, “JagdeepDhankhar has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health.”

Amid mounting speculations over reasons behind JagdeepDhankar’s resignation, Congress MP GauravGogoi today morning said that the relationship between the Vice President and the centre doesn’t seem like before.

Labelling Dhankar’s resignation as “sudden and unfortunate”, Gogoi said that the Vice President presided over Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meetings on Monday. He expressed that the relationship between Dhankar and the central government might have taken a hit given that a Union Minister was also not present in the BAC meeting, which was scheduled for yesterday afternoon.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader BhupeshBaghel expressed doubts over the “health reasons” cited by JagdeepDhankar for his resignation as Vice President of India, saying it was an indication of “an impending political storm”.

He said that Dhankar’s resignation comes after two ministers, including Union Minister and BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, failed to attend the afternoon meeting on Monday.

“Yesterday, I was also there, and he was also present in the meeting. He was fine and in good health… In the second meeting, Union Minister JP Nadda did not attend, and subsequently, a resignation occurred, so it is not related to health issues. It is a serious matter that the VP resigned during the ongoing session. This is an indication of an impending (political) storm,” Baghel told reporters here.

Earlier on Monday, VP Dhankar had announced his resignation on health grounds.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution,” Dhankar’s resignation letter read.