Prez , PM condole demise of former GuvSatyapal Malik

New Delhi, Aug 05: President DroupadiMurmu on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik.

In a post on X, the President of India said, “The news of the demise of ShriSatyapal Malik ji is sad. I express my condolences to his family and supporters.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing of former Governor Satyapal Malik and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MallikarjunKharge also paid condolences to Satyapal Malik.