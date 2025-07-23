“Prevention is the key”: Docs raise alarm on rising cervical cancer in Kashmir

Cervical cancer is emerging as a serious public health concern in Kashmir, with cases steadily increasing in recent years. Once considered rare in the valley, it is now increasingly linked to high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infections, particularly types 16 and 18.

Rising Kashmir’s Principal Health Correspondent, Mansoor Peer, spoke with Dr.Rukhsana Sami, Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, GMC Srinagar, about cervical cancer’s causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment. The conversation highlights the importance of early screening, vaccination, and awareness, as government-led HPV vaccination drives and education campaigns aim to curb the disease through early detection and timely medical intervention.

Excerpts:

What is Cervical cancer, and what are its causes?

Cervical cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus, which may spread to surrounding tissues over time. While no single cause exists, infection with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV), particularly types 16 and 18, which are oncogenic. Other contributing factors include multiple sexual partners, a male partner with multiple sexual partners, and early initiation of sexual activity.

Are women who live with HIV more likely to develop cervical cancer compared to women without HIV?

Yes. Immunocompromised patients, especially those with HIV, are more prone to develop cancers, including cervical cancer.

A 2016 study published in the Indian Journal of Cancer had revealed that cervical cancer is an uncommon malignancy in Kashmir. What is the present status and what precautions should be taken?

⁠Presently, the situation has changed. We are getting more patients from various districts of Kashmir, even Srinagar, who are HPV 16, 18 positive and have developed into cervical cancers. As up to 90 to 95 percent of cases of cervical cancer are known to be associated with HPV 16, 18 positivity. Early vaccination, proper hygiene, proper sex education use of condoms, moral and ethical social values play a great role in its prevention.

Is cervical cancer cured if diagnosed at an early stage and treated promptly? What are its symptoms?

⁠At early stage when only part of cervix is involved, surgery can completely cure the disease. This cancer, if diagnosed in pre-cancerous stages and treated promptly, can even prevent the development of full-blown cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer presents late in perimenopausal women after 45 to 50 years of age but the pathology usually begins with the pre-cancerous state 10 to 15 years earlier.

At what stage of life does cervical cancer affect women?

Any chronic recurrent vaginal discharge, foul-smelling discharge, post-contact bleeding, post-contact pain, chronic low back ach (pelvic pain), intermenstrual bleeding, post-menopausal bleeding or excessive discharge should be taken seriously and promptly evaluated. Sometimes there are no symptoms. That is why cervical cancer screening is recommended for asymptomatic sexually active women.

Is vaccination available for it and when should it be done?

Yes, vaccination against HPV infections is available and plays a crucial role in preventing cervical cancer. Different types of vaccines are offered, including bivalent, quadrivalent, and nonavalent vaccines, targeting various HPV strains.

Ideally, the vaccine should be administered before the onset of sexual activity, with the recommended age being between 9 and 11 years. However, sexually active women can also receive the vaccine after undergoing cervical screening for HPV infection, provided the results are negative.

In India, cervical cancer ranks number one among cancer in females. As per a 2025 news report, J&K ranks 17th Nationally in Cervical Cancer cases, with 684 new cases in 2023. What is the recent or current prevalence in J&K?

The exact prevalence is not yet known. Earlier, most cervical cancer cases were reported from Jammu and Ladakh regions; however, there has been a noticeable increase in cases from Kashmir region as well, with a growing number of patients now presenting from there.

What measures are in place to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer?

Several measures are being implemented to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer. Awareness and educational seminars, along with school-based education programs, are actively underway to inform the public about prevention and early detection. Additionally, the government is initiating the rollout of HPV vaccination in the public sector, complementing its existing availability in the private sector.

What are the important ways to prevent HPV infection?

Important ways to prevent HPV infection include early vaccination, comprehensive sex education, maintaining a single-partner sexual pattern, and adopting healthy dietary habits. Proper management of immunocompromised conditions such as diabetes and HIV is also crucial. Consistent use of condoms, maintaining good personal hygiene, and regular screening are essential preventive measures.

Women should undergo timely screenings with Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) and HPV testing every five years—if results are negative—until the age of 65. Additionally, thorough local examination by a qualified expert, early detection, and prompt treatment of any abnormalities are vital in preventing the progression of HPV-related conditions.