Press Club of Kashmir Condemns Assault on Journalists at SMHS Hospital

The Press Club of Kashmir on Thursday strongly condemned the alleged assault on social media journalists by a group of junior doctors at SMHS Hospital.

The incident reportedly took place during a protest staged by the doctors following an altercation involving an attendant in the hospital’s emergency ward the previous night.

According to reports, journalists who had arrived at the hospital to cover the unfolding situation were physically confronted by protesting doctors. Eyewitnesses stated that the doctors acted aggressively, attempting to drag journalists away from the scene, with even female journalists facing manhandling.

In response, Mohammad Saleem Pandit, President of the Press Club of Kashmir, issued a sharp condemnation of the attack. “This was not just an attack on a few journalists but an assault on the entire Kashmir media,” he said while addressing media professionals at the Press Club.

Pandit called for an impartial inquiry into the incident and stressed the need to ensure a safe working environment for journalists reporting from the ground.

He warned that if the administration of the Government Medical College does not take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and hold the responsible individuals accountable, the Press Club would be compelled to raise the matter with higher authorities.

Pandit also expressed solidarity with the assaulted journalists and reaffirmed the Press Club’s commitment to defending the rights and dignity of media professionals in Kashmir. “We will stand with our colleagues at all costs,” he asserted.

The Press Club’s statement comes amid growing concerns about the safety of journalists working in sensitive and volatile situations across the region.