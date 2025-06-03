President of India promulgates reservation, domicile regulations for Ladakh

In a significant move, the President of India has promulgated the Union Territory of Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Regulation, 2025, to reserve 85 percent jobs in the region.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has amended the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 in its application to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Under the new provisions, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the total percentage of reservations in Ladakh will now be capped at 85%, excluding quotas for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

As per understanding reached between Union Government and Leh Apex Body & Kargil Democratic Alliance, 80 % percent posts would be reserved for Scheduled Tribes, four percent for residents living near ALC/LoC and one percent for scheduled castes.

The Regulation states that section 5 of Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Act shall not apply to Economically Weaker Sections and filling up of vacancies for such sections shall be in such manner as may be prescribed.”

Section 5 in J&K Reservation Act deals with filling vacancies in reserved categories during recruitment.

According to the provision applicable to J&K, if a sufficient number of candidates is not available from any reserved category during a recruitment process, the posts shall remain vacant and shall be carried forward to the next recruitment process.

It provides that the reserved vacancies remaining unfilled for a period exceeding three years shall be treated as de-reserved.

The President of India has also promulgated “The Ladakh Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment Regulations- 2025” to define domicile eligible for jobs in the UT.

The Regulations state that it shall apply to all the gazetted and non-gazetted posts borne on the establishment of any department or service of the administration or a company under the control of administration.

As per notification issued by MHA,these Regulations shall be applicable for the purposes of appointment to any post under the Union territory or under a local or other authority (other than cantonment Board) within the Union territory.

The individuals who have resided in the region for at least 15 years or have studied there for a minimum of seven years and appeared for their Class 10 or 12 exams will qualify as domiciles, the Regulations state.

Besides, children of central government officers, officials of public sector undertakings, autonomous body of central Government, public sector banks, officials of central universities and recognized research institution of central government who have served the Union territory of Ladakh for a total period of ten years ,will also be eligible for jobs.

The Regulations also state that the spouse of a domicile of Ladakh shall also be deemed a domicile.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also notified “The Ladakh Civil Services Decentralization and Recruitment-Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2025”, defining five categories eligible for domicile status in the Union Territory.

Under the new rules, individuals holding a Ladakh Resident Certificate (LRC) or those eligible for it will qualify as domiciles, along with their children.

Children of Ladakh residents who live outside the region due to employment or business reasons will also be eligible.

According to the Rules, those who have lived in Ladakh for at least 15 years since October 31, 2019, will be granted domicile certificates. Their children would also be extended domicile benefits.

Those who have studied in Ladakh for seven years and appeared for their Class 10 or 12 exams from October 31, 2019, onwards will also qualify.

Besides, children of central government officials who have served in Ladakh for ten years since its formation as a Union Territory on October 31, 2019, will be eligible to apply for jobs in the region—(KNO)