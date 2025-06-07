President Murmu greets people on Eid-ul-Adha 

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a post on X,President Murmu wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the citizens of the country, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

“This festival brings to mind the spirit of sacrifice devotion and the importance of several noble principles.Let us all pledge to work together for the society and the country on this sacred occasion with a spirit of self- sacrifice.” the post reads.