President Murmu Extends Greetings on Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi 

President Draupadi Murmu on Friday Extended Greetings On the sacred occasion of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) ‘s birth anniversary, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

In a post on X, President wrote, “On the sacred occasion of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) ‘s birth anniversary, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered the message of unity and service to humanity,”

“On this blessed occasion, we should resolve to move forward with the spirit of brotherhood, drawing inspiration from his teachings,” the post further stated.