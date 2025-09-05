Breaking

President Murmu Extends Greetings on Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi 

"Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered the message of unity and service to humanity," she said

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
President Droupadi Murmu
Follow us on

President Draupadi Murmu on Friday Extended Greetings On the sacred occasion of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) ‘s birth anniversary, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

In a post on X, President wrote, “On the sacred occasion of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) ‘s birth anniversary, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered the message of unity and service to humanity,”

“On this blessed occasion, we should resolve to move forward with the spirit of brotherhood, drawing inspiration from his teachings,” the post further stated.

July 13 martyrs’ graveyard stands year-round, will visit any day for tribute: CM Omar Abdullah 
Union Minister Gadkari Condemns Sonamarg Terror Attack
District Administration Poonch launches “Report to Support” facility for Shelling-Affected Residents
Budget 2023: Urban unemployment in India at four-year low
Avalanche warning issued for 5 districts of J&K
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K LG Sinha Extends Greetings on Occasion of Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K
LG Sinha Extends Greetings on Occasion of Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi 
Breaking
Series of earthquakes strike Afghanistan in under 24 hours
Breaking World
Honouring the Teachers
Editorial
Jhelum Stabilizing: Flows below danger mark at Sangam, Ram Munshi Bagh; level at Pampore still high
Developing Story Kashmir