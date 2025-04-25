Breaking

President Murmu departs for Vatican City to attend Pope Francis State Funeral

RK Online Desk
President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday departed for Vatican City to attend the State Funeral of HH Pope Francis.

In a post on X the Rashtrapati bhavan wrote, “President Droupadi Murmu departs for Vatican City to attend the State Funeral of HH Pope Francis.

“She is accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri George Kurian; and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Shri Joshua De Souza.”the post reads.

