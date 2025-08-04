BreakingNationalWorld

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of Philippines to arrive in India on state visit, says MEA

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr of the Philippines will soon be arriving in India on a state visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Sharing the update on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “President Mr. Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., of Philippines @bongbongmarcos, will soon be arriving in on a State Visit. Watch highlights of the special & multifaceted India-Philippines relationship.”

The visit, scheduled from August 4 to 8, will include meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other senior officials.

Marcos after arrival in New Delhi on August 4 will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
On August 5, he will lay a wreath at Rajghat. Marcos will then hold talks with PM Modi in Hyderabad House.

Exchange of Memoranda of Understanding and Press Statements will take place thereafter.
Marcos will then meet JP Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and thereafter President Droupadi Murmu.

The Philippines’ President will then travel to Bengaluru and meet Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ferdinand R Marcos Jr will pay a State Visit to India, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

This would be the first visit of Marcos to India since the assumption of office of the President of the Philippines.

Diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines were established in November 1949. Both countries have since developed a strong partnership across a broad spectrum of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and digital technologies. The two countries also engage closely at the regional level, including through India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

The statement added that India’s relations with the Philippines are an integral pillar of our ‘Act East’ Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and our vision of the Indo-Pacific. The forthcoming State Visit of President Marcos coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations. The visit is an opportunity for both leaders to set the path for future bilateral cooperation and to engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest, it added.

India and the Philippines share warm and multifaceted bilateral relations rooted in historical ties and shared democratic values. Cooperation spans various sectors, including defence, trade, investment, and cultural exchange. (ANI)

Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi ,Vinayak Tchoram With Fervour & Joy
JKBOSE Chairman & Director SCERT visits Doda to review the functioning of DIET Doda
“Emphasis on pushing reforms, fast tracking key projects”: JK CM Omar Abdullah after review meeting
Fire incident at Narwara Eidgah: Swift response prevents major damage
India’s forex reserves at 2-year low amid depreciating rupee
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren passes away at 81
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren passes away at 81
Breaking National
Nifty, Sensex open with marginal gains amid oversold conditions, no relief in near term due to global uncertainty
Breaking Business
Operation continues for fourth day in South Kashmir’s Kulgam, one terrorist neutralised
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News
India’s youth will shape 21st century: LG Sinha
Top Stories