President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of Philippines to arrive in India on state visit, says MEA

President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr of the Philippines will soon be arriving in India on a state visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Sharing the update on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “President Mr. Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., of Philippines @bongbongmarcos, will soon be arriving in on a State Visit. Watch highlights of the special & multifaceted India-Philippines relationship.”

The visit, scheduled from August 4 to 8, will include meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other senior officials.

Marcos after arrival in New Delhi on August 4 will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On August 5, he will lay a wreath at Rajghat. Marcos will then hold talks with PM Modi in Hyderabad House.

Exchange of Memoranda of Understanding and Press Statements will take place thereafter.

Marcos will then meet JP Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and thereafter President Droupadi Murmu.

The Philippines’ President will then travel to Bengaluru and meet Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ferdinand R Marcos Jr will pay a State Visit to India, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

This would be the first visit of Marcos to India since the assumption of office of the President of the Philippines.

Diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines were established in November 1949. Both countries have since developed a strong partnership across a broad spectrum of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and digital technologies. The two countries also engage closely at the regional level, including through India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

The statement added that India’s relations with the Philippines are an integral pillar of our ‘Act East’ Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and our vision of the Indo-Pacific. The forthcoming State Visit of President Marcos coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations. The visit is an opportunity for both leaders to set the path for future bilateral cooperation and to engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest, it added.

India and the Philippines share warm and multifaceted bilateral relations rooted in historical ties and shared democratic values. Cooperation spans various sectors, including defence, trade, investment, and cultural exchange. (ANI)